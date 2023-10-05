Baku Initiative Group member strongly condemns France at UN committee meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ella Tokoragi, a member of the Board of the Baku Initiative Group from French Polynesia, strongly condemned France's colonial policy during her speech at the meeting of the Fourth Committee of the United Nations, News.Az reports.

She expressed her gratitude to the Non-Aligned Movement for standing in solidarity with her country and supporting its struggle to liberate French Polynesia from colonialism.

Emphasizing that her native people are continuing its struggle for liberation from the French neocolonialism Tokoragi said: “We wish to reiterate our call for France to take a fair stand and take responsibility in fair dialogue about the future of my country. We demand that the French government recognize our full sovereignty of all our natural resources, including marine resources related to the exclusive economic zones. France has not yet initiated a genuine and sincere process of material, environmental, health and social repressions, of all damages caused by the 193 nuclear tests. Is colonization a crime against humanity as stated by candidate Emmanuel Macron prior to his election as French president. Of course, it is.”

Noting that the French government should be held responsible for its injustice towards the people of French Polynesia and the damage it has caused to this country, Tokoragi added: “In Particular, the French government must promptly abandon its control of our sea belt resources by making an official commitment to the international community in accordance with international law. To complete the eradication of colonialism or neo-colonialism must underpin international relations in the new millennium that we are shaping.”





News.Az