Baku Initiative Group will hold international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women"

The Baku Initiative Group, under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement, will host an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" on November 21st at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baku, News.Az reports.

Across various continents more than 40 representatives from 18 countries including France, USA, Turkey, Russia, Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Comoros, India, and French colonies like New Caledonia, Martinique, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Corsica. The main objective of the event is to draw attention to the international community on the plight of women in territories still under colonial rule due to ongoing colonialism policies in the 21st century. It also aims to expose the inhumane treatment and violation of fundamental rights which women face in colonies and to promote the strengthening of participation of women in the eradication of colonialism.

Regrettably, countries like France continue to perpetuate colonialism, a remnant of the slavery era, by occupying 13 overseas territories. Despite certain resolutions of international organizations and the long-standing demands of peoples fighting for their freedom and independence, official Paris persists in its neocolonialism policy.

Moreover, France's ongoing colonial policy not only covers the overseas territories but also extends to Africa, South East Asia, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic and Indian Ocean regions, and Latin America. France continues to exploit these regions' resources, manipulate their political processes, and maintain military bases, thus hindering their true independence and development. The French armed forces have perpetrated the numerous crimes against humanity and have subjected hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians to genocide due to their ethnic and religious affiliation. Millions of people were victims of the French slave policy.

Representatives of Overseas Territories, who have been denied the opportunity to voice their demands for freedom and independence by France for a long time, have found an appropriate platform at the instance of Baku Initiative Group to assert their basic rights and make their voices heard to the global community.

This is the fourth international conference against colonialism organized by the Baku Initiative Group. Previous events have been held in Baku on July 6, 2023, at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 22, and again in Baku on October 20.

As the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Republic of Azerbaijan actively supports peoples fighting against colonialism which is of particular relevance to humanity and striving for their freedom.

News.Az