Baku International Sea Trade Port to handle 11 ships at once

"The Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat will be able to handle 11 vessels at the same time after the completion of first phase."

The statement came from Eugene Seah, the Operations Manager of the Port of Baku.

“Presently the port can receive two vessels at the same time,” he added.

News.Az

