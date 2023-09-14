Baku Int’l Astronautical Congress will play key role in promoting Azerbaijan as space-faring nation: Official

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Holding the International Astronautical Congress in Baku for the second time is a great success and that makes us very proud. It is also very important in terms of expanding Azerbaijan's international relations,” said Adviser to Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Bayramov at a briefing on preparations for the 74th edition of the International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that the international event on the theme "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance" would be instrumental in promoting Azerbaijan as a space-faring nation. “The promotion of the national ecosystem will also contribute to innovation, research and development in the field of space in Azerbaijan. The visit of hundreds of highly qualified specialists from more than 75 countries around the world, including more than 2,500 young people to the country will contribute to the active promotion of the country,” Bayramov added.

