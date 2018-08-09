Baku investigates presence of Azerbaijani citizens among Indonesia quake victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia's island of Lombok was hit by another earthquake on August 9.

"Our Embassy in Indonesia is in constant contact with the relevant bodies of the country to investigate the issue of the presence of Azerbaijani citizens among victims of the earthquake," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He reminded that no citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan was killed in the earthquake that occurred in that area on August 6.

"Indonesian government agencies provide assistance and support to foreigners in the earthquake zone.

"Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who are currently in the earthquake area or need special assistance, for tourism or other purposes, can contact the Embassy of our country in Indonesia through the hotline +62 812 89796665 (Ruslan Nasibov)," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az