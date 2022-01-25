Baku-Istanbul and Istanbul-Baku flights of AZAL postponed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The airport in Istanbul officially announced the suspension of its work until 00:00 (GMT +4) January 26 due to heavy snowfall, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL).

"In this regard, the operation of all scheduled AZAL flights both from Baku to Istanbul and from Istanbul to Baku has been postponed until the first half of tomorrow,” the air carrier said.

“We ask all our passengers to receive updated information at the airline's call center, AZAL representative office in Istanbul, through the media and on the pages of the official accounts of Azerbaijan Airlines in social networks," AZAL added.

News.Az