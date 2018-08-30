Baku: Jesters and clowns continue their tours to Azerbaijani occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jesters and clowns continue their tours to Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenian armed forces.

"Jesters and clowns continue their tours to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by the armed forces of Armenia," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"The next was a member of the European Parliament, the head of a political party consisting of one person, political jester and marginalist Martin Sonneborn. It is enough to look at the poster of this man's political propaganda. Obviously, the head of the Armenian lobby in Brussels, Caspar Karampetian, spending big money, can only bring clown politicians to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Because sensible people, learning about the true realities of the conflict, the facts of occupation and bloody ethnic cleansing, realize who is who and keep away from such agitators. I would even say that the Armenian lobbyist Karampetian, who previously organized such trips at his own expense, unknowingly served to bring true information about the occupation to some right people," the spokesman said.

"I wonder who is next in line at the parade of clowns - sisters Kardashian?" he concluded.

News.Az

News.Az