Baku may host next meeting of Azerbaijan-Switzerland joint commission

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Switzerland joint commission may be held in Baku next year, Muriel Peneveyre, Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan said at a press conference on Monday.

"Azerbaijan and Switzerland regularly hold bilateral meetings, including at a high level. The last meeting between the presidents of the two countries took place in January 2020 within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos,” Peneveyre said.

She also noted that one of the aspects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland is economic ties, including trade and investment.

“Regarding trade, exports and imports are at a good level, but, of course, there is always potential for more development. A joint economic commission is functioning between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, and we hope that its next meeting will be held in Baku," the ambassador added.

Speaking about mutual investments, Peneveyre noted that they benefit Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

News.Az