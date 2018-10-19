Baku may release poisoned crew of Iran's Nazmehr cargo shop tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive poisoning occurred among the crew members of the vessel sailing from Aktau to Baku

The poisoned members of the Iranian dry cargo ship Nazmehr may be discharged tomorrow, the Head of the Toxicological Department of the Clinical Medical Center No. 1 Azer Magsudov said Oct. 19 in Baku, Trend reports.

"The status of eight poisoned Iranian citizens is assessed as moderately severe, there is no threat to their lives. They will spend this night in the medical center, and tomorrow, after the medical examination, consultation with physicians will take place. And if their health condition i normal, they will be discharged," Magsudov said.

The incident occurred at a distance of 21 miles from the island of Pirallahi, in the central part of the Caspian Sea.

At 03:00, a border patrol vessel approached the Nazmehr cargo ship, taking on board seven crew members. First aid was provided to them on the vessel, after which the patrol vessel headed for the Absheron port.

Doctors were called to provide emergency medical aid. Before their arrival, three members of the Nazmehr crew died.

The eight crew members were placed in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center No. 1.

