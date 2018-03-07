Baku Mayor’s Office authorizes National Council’s March 10 rally
The Baku Mayor’s Office has authorized the National Council to hold a rally in former “Mahsul” stadium on March 10, Zaur Ramazanov, head of the department for s
Earlier, the National Council had appealed to the Baku Mayor’s Office to get permission to hold a rally in former “Mahsul” stadium on March 10.
