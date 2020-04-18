Baku Media Center expresses support for Azerbaijani doctors (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Media Center has prepared a new social video in support of Azerbaijani doctors fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Center notes that health workers all over the world are on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 which has become a global problem. Health workers treat coronavirus infected people with great determination, risking their health. Azerbaijani doctors are also among these heroes.

The new social video, prepared by the Baku Media Center and Azerbaijanfilm named after J. Jabbarli, is dedicated to these heroes in white coats.

News.Az

News.Az