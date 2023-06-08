Baku meeting of CIS Council of Border Troops wraps up with signing of numerous documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 19 documents regulating the further activities of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the CIS member states were signed at the Council’s 86th meeting in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Commanders of Border Troops - Chairman of the Coordination Service, Colonel-General Alexander Manilov said that the meeting focused on the situation on the external borders of the CIS.

The meeting participants discussed the situation on the external borders of the CIS member states, the organization of the 87th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the CIS Border Troops and its draft agenda. There was also an exchange of views on other issues according to the agenda of the event.

News.Az