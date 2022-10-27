Baku meeting will contribute to development of co-op between Turkic states in audiovisual media field: OTS Deputy Sec-Gen

Baku meeting will contribute to development of co-op between Turkic states in audiovisual media field: OTS Deputy Sec-Gen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The importance of cooperation between Turkic states in the field of audiovisual media is growing, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Omar Kocaman said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the first meeting of the audiovisual media regulators of member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, News.Az reports.

Kocaman stressed that the Baku meeting will contribute to the development of cooperation in the field of audiovisual media between the OTS countries.

Kocaman said that one of today's main challenges is the fight against disinformation.

“The cooperation between Turkic states in this area is extremely important and it will contribute to rapprochement in other areas. The importance of audiovisual media is growing more and more,” he added.

News.Az