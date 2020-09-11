Baku Metro resumes operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the plan of gradual easing of the special quarantine regime in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the current sanitary-epidemiological situation, Baku Metro is restoring its activity starting 06:00 September 14, 2020, News.Az reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Due to the suspension of public transportation on Saturdays and Sundays until September 30, 2020, Baku Metro will not operate from September 19 at 00:00 to September 21 at 06:00 and from September 26 at 00:00 to September 28, at 06:00.

Under the "Guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, " appropriate measures were taken in the metropolitan area to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and protect passengers' health.

Travelers must wear protective masks and wait for social distance in the area of the metro station and trains.

News.Az