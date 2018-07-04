Baku metro to be closed all day, buses transport people free of charge

Baku metro to be closed all day, buses transport people free of charge

According to BTA's instructions, the regular route lines on the territory of the capital have shifted to a special operating mode, free transportation of passengers has been established.

According to Oxu.Az, this is stated in the joint information of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Baku Transport Agency and CJSC "Bakmetropoliten".

It is noted that these measures were taken with the aim of eliminating the increased density of passenger traffic, providing convenient and safe passenger transportation.

Also additional vehicles were attracted on the exits of all metro stations, as well as the areas of mass accumulation of people to provide transportation along the appropriate route lines.

It was noted that CJSC "Bakmetropoliten" will operate in the test mode due to the incontinuity in the supply of electricity necessary to ensure the movement of trains.

News.Az

News.Az