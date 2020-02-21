Baku Metro to be covered with 4G network

+ ↺ − 16 px

4G network (LTE) of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operator Azercell Telecom Company will fully cover Baku metro, said President of the Company Vahid Mursali

According to him, the network will cover both stations and tunnels.

He also said that the LTE network is just being established in Elmlar Akademiyasi station and the network will be expanded step-by-step this year: “We are engaged with the installation of the 4G network is not only platforms but also tunnels.”

