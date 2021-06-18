Baku, Moscow hold consultations on Caspian Sea issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral consultations on the issues related to the Caspian Sea were held at Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

During the consultations, Azerbaijan was represented by Khalaf Khalafov, Deputy Foreign Minister, president’s special representative for border and Caspian Sea issues, while the Russian delegation was headed by Mikhail Petrakov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry, special representative for the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Russian state border with the CIS member states, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides focused on the implementation of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, measures to prepare for the next Caspian summit at the level of heads of state, as well as draft agreements on sectoral cooperation between the Caspian littoral states.

Baku and Moscow also discussed the agenda of the next meeting of the High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea.

