Baku: No Azerbaijani citizens among those killed or injured in Osaka earthquake

Baku: No Azerbaijani citizens among those killed or injured in Osaka earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

The earthquake hit the Japanese city just before 8am on Monday, killing three people, including a six-year-old girl.

"According to the information provided by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Japan, there are no citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan among those killed or injured in the Osaka earthquake," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Our embassy in Japan keeps this issue in the spotlight," he said.

News.Az

News.Az