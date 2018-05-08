Baku: Occupation of Shusha is part of Armenia's systematic policy of aggression against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 8, 1992, Armenian armed forces occupied Azerbaijan's ancient city of Shusha.

As a result of occupation 30 villages of Shusha and the region were devastated, 195 civilians were killed, 165 were wounded, 58 people went missing and over 24,000 people suffered from ethnic cleansing, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told News.Az.

"Occupation of the city of Shusha is an integral part of the systematic aggression and occupation policy of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan. As a result of this aggression policy, the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan were occupied by force, more than one million Azerbaijanis were subjected to bloody ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories, and Armenia committed serious military crimes and crimes against humanity during the war," he said.

According to him, the Shusha city, which has been under occupation for 26 years, is an integral part of the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and has historical, cultural, spiritual and symbolic significance for the people of Azerbaijan. The cultural and spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people has been hit hard by the occupation of Shusha city, called "Cradle of Azerbaijani Music" and "Conservatory of the East".

"In 1993 the UN Security Council adopted resolutions No 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993) in which it condemned the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as confirmed the inviolability of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized borders. In these resolutions the Security Council confirmed that Nagorno Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and called for the immediate, full and unconditional withdrawal of the occupational troops from Azerbaijan's occupied lands. Other international organizations demonstrated similar position on this issue," he said.

According to Hikmat Hajiyev, temporarily held under occupation, the Nagorno-Karabakh region was and will always remain an integral part of Azerbaijan.

"The international community shows a firm support and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

"The Azerbaijani citizens of Shusha will return to their historical lands and Azerbaijan will thus ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said.

News.Az

News.Az