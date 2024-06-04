Baku Oil Refinery to launch Euro-5 gasoline production this month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery (BOR), operated by Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, will start producing gasoline compliant with the eco-friendly Euro-5 standards this June. This move comes on the heels of the refinery's successful transition to Euro-5 diesel fuel production in May 2023.

According to SOCAR, the refinery has recently commissioned an isomerization unit and an MTBE unit as part of its ongoing reconstruction and modernization efforts. These upgrades are crucial in enabling the production of cleaner, more environmentally friendly fuels.The Baku Oil Refinery boasts a rich history, having processed approximately 370 million tons of oil over the past 70 years.In 2023 alone, the refinery processed 6.3 million tons of crude oil, yielding 1.5 million tons of gasoline.BOR is currently undergoing a large-scale modernization and reconstruction project, with the aim of increasing its processing capacity to 6.5 million tons per year. Upon completion, the refinery will be equipped to process all grades of crude oil from the Caspian region countries. The project is slated for full completion by 2027.Once the modernization is finalized, the refinery is projected to produce 2 million tons of gasoline, 2.9 million tons of diesel fuel, 1 million tons of jet fuel, and 390,000 tons of petrochemical products annually.

News.Az