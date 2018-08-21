Baku on undesirability of German MP's visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on Baku's refusal to issue a visa to German Bundestag deputy Albert Weiler.

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that Weiler was included in the list of undesirable persons for his illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"The MP illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. And in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he was included in the list of "non grata persons", said Hajiyev.

He noted that respect for the laws of the country and its territorial integrity is mandatory.

"Our position is constructive. Practice shows that in case of apology for disrespect towards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, these persons can be excluded from the list," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.

