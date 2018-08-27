Baku on Yerevan's purchase of Indian weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is studying information on Yerevan's plans to purchase weapons from India.

"The issue will be discussed with our Indian partners," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev added.

Earlier it was reported that Armenia is interested in Indian rocket fire systems (MLRS) Pinak. This information was disseminated by the Indian media and confirmed by spokesman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

News.Az

News.Az