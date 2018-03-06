Baku opens flights to 2 Iranian cities a day before Novruz

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year, the number of tourists travelling from Iran to Azerbaijan will be less in Novruz in comparison to past year.

Report informs that the statement came from Chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Baghirov.

According to him, depreciation of national currency in the neighboring country had a negative impact on financial situation in Iran.

Moreover, since March 20, the Iranian government will increase the tax on those traveling abroad. Thus, those traveling to another country by air will pay $ 45 not $ 15 and those traveling by land will pay $ 15-20 instead of $ 7. This will have a negative impact on the number of tourists coming to Azerbaijan.

Nevertheless, according to Baghirov, "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC opens flights to two Iranian cities - Tabriz and Urmiya on the eve of the holiday and it will stimulate tourist flow from neighboring countries.

Etihad Airways that will carry out flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku will increase number of Arabian tourists coming to Azerbaijan.

