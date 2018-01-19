Baku: Pallone's initiative aimed at gaining financial support and votes of US Armenians

"Congressman Pallone, who proposed this groundless initiative, supports Armenia's armed aggression against Azerbaijan."

"The resolution, initiated at the order of the Armenian National Committee of America, a racist organization, is mainly aimed at undermining the substative and intensive negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and efforts to ensure sustainable peace and stability," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

He was commenting on the resolution proposed by US Congressman Frank Pallone, entitled “U.S.-Artsakh Travel and Communication" establishing contacts between separatist Nagorno-Karabakh and the United States and breaking down barriers to visiting separatist Nagorno-Karabakh by the U.S. officials.

"This resolution is based on unreliable and false information and distorts the true nature of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict," the spokesman said.

He noted that Congressman Pallone, who proposed this unjustified initiative, supports Armenia's armed aggression against Azerbaijan, occupation of our lands and bloody ethnic cleansing against over a million of Azerbaijanis, aggressive separatism and injustice.

"It is clear that Pallone resorts to this step to gain the financial support and votes of US Armenian lobby. By urging to travel to the occupied areas and to communicate with the criminal and terrorist regime, he puts at risk the lives of the US citizens," Hikmat Hajiyev noted reminding that the travel warning issued by the US Department of State calls on the US citizens to abstain from travelling to Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

