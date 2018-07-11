Baku: Pashinyan's son’s military service in Nagorno-Karabakh has became a political show

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's son’s military service in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has become a political show, Azerbaijani

The populist Pashinyan government is trying to protect their image and public influence in this way, Hajiyev noted.

"The hundredth day of the Pashinian government is approaching. Rather than making an effort to resolve the serious social, political and economic problems the country is faced with, they seek to maintain their image by such methods,” the spokesperson said.

Hajiyev emphasized that the recruitment of Armenian citizens for military service in Azerbaijani territory is a clear indicator of Armenia being an aggressor.

"These acts are not serving peace in the region,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az