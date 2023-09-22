Baku perfectly organized Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting: Turkish delegation head

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the head of the Turkish delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Abdulkadir Emin Önen, who arrived in Baku to participate in a meeting of the APA Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, Speaker Gafarova noted that the two countries support each other in all platforms. She emphasized that the speech made by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the UN General Assembly once again demonstrated to the whole world that brotherly Türkiye stands by Azerbaijan and continues to support the rightful cause.

He underlined that the relations between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are well-developed.

“As in other areas, our inter-parliamentary relations are developing successfully both on a bilateral basis and within international parliamentary organizations,” the speaker noted.

Gafarova informed Önen about the latest events in the region, adding that in response to the Armenian provocations, Azerbaijan was made to take local anti-terrorist measures in the region.

Abdulkadir Emin Önen pointed out that the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku was very well organized and key topics were discussed.

He emphasized that the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries have successfully stood the test of time and strengthened even more, and today they cover all fields.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az