Baku police detain persons over false notification of bomb threat in hotel and storage

In the first few days of 2018, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s 102 call center and local police have received two notifications of there being a bomb in a h

Consequently, the anonymous callers were identified and detained by the police, the Interior Ministry’s press service told APA.

On January 2, an anonymous person reported that a bomb had been placed in a hotel in the Sabail district. However, the information could not be verified after a joint operation with law enforcement agencies.

In a joint operation, Baku City Main Police Department and the Sabail District Police Department detained 24-year-old Baku resident Elmar Gasimov as a suspect.

On January 3, an unidentified person who called the Interior Ministry’s 102 call center reported a bomb threat in a warehouse in the Nizami district in Baku. However, the information could not be verified after a joint operation with law enforcement agencies. 61-year-old Baku resident Hasan Ismayilov was detained by the police as a suspect.

A criminal case has been initiated against both persons under Article 216 (knowingly giving false information on terrorism) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. A preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against the detainees.

The Interior Ministry’s press service warned that such actions, which cause anxiety among people, lead to criminal liability.

