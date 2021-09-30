Baku, Prague have great potential for co-op in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands, minister says

Baku, Prague have great potential for co-op in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands, minister says

Baku, Prague have great potential for co-op in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands, minister says

Baku and Prague have great potential for cooperation in the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramv made the remarks Thursday at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Baku will hold talks to attract Czech companies and investments in the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Bayramov said he discussed with his Czech counterpart the prospects of bilateral ties.

He reminded that in 2015, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

“The joint working group on economic relations continues to work. Azerbaijan provides a third of the Czech Republic’s energy needs, and we also cooperate in the fields of IT and transport,” the minister added.

Bayramov stressed that the Czech Republic is also interested in participating in the work in Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone.

News.Az