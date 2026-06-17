Baku raises the bar in relations with Yerevan: Expectations after the elections

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A meeting between Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, has been held in the Armenian town of Dilijan. The meeting is seen as significant, indicating that relations between Baku and Yerevan are gradually moving beyond engagement at the level of NGOs, bloggers, and journalists towards direct contact between senior officials.

In Armenian opposition circles, the meeting has been met with criticism. The reason is that the high-ranking Azerbaijani representative became the first foreign official to visit Armenia following the parliamentary elections. The opposition, which lost the election, views this as evidence of what it claims was Baku’s “interference” in Armenia’s electoral process, as well as a precursor to new “concessions” by Yerevan.

It should be recalled that Azerbaijan has not yet officially congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his victory, although this has already been done by the President of Türkiye.

Source: X

The concerns of the Armenian opposition are also linked to the fact that Hajiyev’s visit was not an isolated event. At the end of last year and the beginning of this year, the deputy prime ministers of the two countries exchanged visits as part of discussions on border delimitation. In November, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan participated in a meeting of the delimitation commissions in Gabala, while in April, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Armenia and took part in delimitation talks in Aghveran.

Overall, contacts between officials from the two countries are no longer extraordinary. They regularly meet on various international platforms and on the sidelines of international events, including multiple meetings between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, talks between parliamentary speakers Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan, and between foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan. Such meetings have become routine.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia now also engage in informal conversations at international forums without attracting the level of attention such encounters once generated, indicating that relations between the two neighbours are gradually returning to a more normal course.

Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan have met on numerous occasions before, although those meetings took place in third countries. The Azerbaijani presidential aide’s visit to Armenia therefore signals a new stage in the implementation of the peace agenda. It is particularly symbolic that the visit coincided with the day Armenia’s Central Election Commission announced the final results of the parliamentary elections.

Some Armenian analysts see symbolism in this timing. However, there may be no deliberate political messaging involved. Azerbaijan appears to have waited for the official election results to ensure that the current Armenian government’s political course would remain unchanged and that the peace agenda would not be subject to revision.

Pashinyan’s party did not merely win the elections — it secured a constitutional majority, giving the government the ability to address issues of strategic importance without becoming entangled in disputes with the opposition and to continue developing relations with Azerbaijan without constant domestic political pressure.

According to Armenia’s Central Election Commission, the Civil Contract party won 61 seats, plus three seats allocated to representatives of national minorities, including the Russian community. Strong Armenia received 28 seats, plus one minority seat, while the Armenia bloc secured 12 seats.

As a result, the ruling party gained the right to form a government independently and obtained a three-fifths majority sufficient to adopt constitutional laws.

However, this is not enough to amend the Constitution unilaterally, as such changes require a two-thirds majority. The opposition believes Pashinyan may seek support from other factions to reach that threshold and potentially initiate a constitutional referendum.

Pashinyan has been accused by his opponents of electoral fraud allegedly carried out in coordination with the West. However, available evidence suggests Armenian voters largely supported his party. The opposition called for recounts in several polling stations, but the process ultimately weakened its own position.

Source: Armenia's Central Election Commission

Following recounts, the Prosperous Armenia party of billionaire Gagik Tsarukyan failed to enter parliament, despite being one of the main proponents of the recount process. Rather than gaining support, the party reportedly lost votes.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that full recounts would show Civil Contract receiving not 49.8% but as much as 90% of the vote. While the final results did not reflect such a figure, the process nonetheless did not benefit the opposition.

With the political situation in Armenia now clearer and the risk of a resurgence of revanchist forces somewhat reduced, Baku and Yerevan are expected to move towards more practical implementation of agreements and more direct official engagement.

The next step is expected to be a return visit by Armen Grigoryan to Azerbaijan.

In previous years, Grigoryan visited Azerbaijan on several occasions, including visits to territories that were under Armenian occupation at the time. In September 2022, for example, he travelled to Khankendi to attend events marking the so-called “independence of Artsakh”.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reacted sharply to the visit. According to Armenian media reports, Grigoryan was reportedly surprised by Baku’s reaction and allegedly used back channels to apologise to the Azerbaijani side, explaining that he had travelled to visit relatives and his father’s grave, as he originates from Karabakh.

Following the controversy, Armenia’s prime minister sent the Security Council chief on leave. A month later, in Prague, Armenia signed a document recognising Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity under the Alma-Ata Declaration without reservations for the first time.

Today, the key question is what comes next.

Relations are generally expected to continue developing in a positive direction. A relatively solid foundation has been established since 8 August 2025, and the main challenge is ensuring that the peace process is not derailed.

In this context, attention is focused primarily on Armenia, as external pressure on Baku is considered unlikely to be effective. At the same time, Azerbaijan could become a source of support for Yerevan if meaningful progress in normalisation continues, helping Armenia resist external pressure.

Above all, Azerbaijan expects Armenia to move forward with the implementation of the Armenian section of the Zangezur Corridor, specifically the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project.

At the end of May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a brief visit to Armenia, during which a Charter on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was signed at Zvartnots International Airport between him and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Several framework agreements were also signed, including one on cooperation in developing TRIPP, which Rubio described as an anchor of a future peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, later calling it “revolutionary” during testimony before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Until now, Yerevan had postponed major decisions on the project until after the elections. Now that the elections are over and supporters of the peace agenda have prevailed, attention is shifting towards implementation.

It is these practical steps — demonstrating the sincerity of Armenia’s intentions — that Azerbaijan is now waiting to see from its neighbour.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az