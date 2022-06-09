Baku reacts to Russian foreign minister’s statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The activities of the delimitation commissions set up by Azerbaijan and Armenia pursue the goal of delimiting the state border of the two countries, as it was envisaged, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson made the remarks while commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference during a visit to Armenia that the issue of Farrukh village in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district will be considered in the context of delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

“This process does not envisage consideration of any issue outside the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, including the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is stationed,” Abdullayeva added.

