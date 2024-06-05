Baku receives another package of peace treaty proposals from Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku has recently received another package of peace treaty proposals from Yerevan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that he briefed his Hungarian counterpart on the ongoing peace process between Baku and Yerevan.The minister highlighted that before his talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty in May, Baku had presented its proposals for the draft peace treaty to Yerevan.“A few days ago, we received new proposals from Armenia regarding the peace treaty. I would like to note that there are fewer open questions, and positive progress is observed,” Bayramov said.He also stressed that Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace agenda and is ready to take all necessary steps to achieve sustainable peace.

