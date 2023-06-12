Yandex metrika counter

Baku refutes another Armenian disinformation

The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on June 12 at 14:15, the Azerbaijani Army Units using various caliber weapons and mortars allegedly subjected to fire the Armenian armed forces positions stationed in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region is completely false, and does not correspond to the truth, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry categorically denied the information spread by the Armenian side.


