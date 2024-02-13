Baku reiterates commitment to peace process, urges Yerevan to refrain from military escalations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace process and calls on Armenia to refrain from military escalations, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The statement came after the allegations made by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry regarding recent military provocations of the Armenian armed forces.

“Claims by Armenia’s Foreign Ministry that the measures undertaken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan against the provocation of the Armenian side is a pretext for escalation is totally groundless,” the statement said.

“The Azerbaijani side has eliminated the threat emanating from the Armenian military outpost following the military provocation that injured an Azerbaijani serviceman. This measure was purely a retaliatory one.”

The Foreign Ministry stated that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace process and calls on the Armenian side to refrain from military escalations that would jeopardize the efforts to that end.

News.Az