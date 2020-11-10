Baku residents celebrate victory in Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO)
10 Nov 2020
Residents of Baku are celebrating the victory achieved in Karabakh war.
Immediately after statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the victory and the signing of the document on Armenia's surrender, residents of the capital took to the streets with flags.