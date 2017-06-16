Baku residents consider Turkey the closest friend of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted in Baku on April 19 – May 1.

Following the declaration of the second independence in 1991, one of the main targets of the rulers of Azerbaijan was establishing friendly relations with foreign countries. Baku has done a lot in this regard throughout 26 years of independence with maintaining diplomatic ties based on friendly and bilateral relations. Interestingly, who do Baku citizens think are friends of Azerbaijan?

Vast majority of respondents (76 %) see Turkey as the closest friend of Azerbaijan. One fifth of the people (23%) think Russia has good friendly ties with Azerbaijan, too. Pakistan (18 %), Iran (16%) and Georgia (15 %) are also among friends of Azerbaijan, according to respondents. Ukraine (5 %) and Kazakhstan (4%) have gained considerably less vote from Baku residents, alongside Israel, the United States and Uzbekistan (each 3%) as the friendly countries to Azerbaijan.

Survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on on April 19 – May 1. Incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

