“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted on April 19 – May 1 in Baku city.

Azerbaijan celebrates June 30 as the National Lovers Day. This day is related to the anniversary of the wedding day of Ilham and Fariza couple. Ilham was killed by Soviet soldiers during January 20 tragedy in 1990 and Fariza committed a suicide after learning about Ilham’s death. This is recognized as a sign of Fariza’s unprecedented loyalty to her husband Ilham. The day of their wedding – June 30 is marked as the National Lovers Day since 2003.

Are Baku residents aware of the National Lovers Day?

Vast majority of the surveyed residents (83 %) know today is the day of lovers in Azerbaijan. However, nearly one fifth (17 %) of the residents said they have for the first time heard about this day.

While 89 % of women are aware of this day, over one fifth (22 %) of the men confessed they didn’t know about it.

Respondents aged between 45-45 know about the National Lover Day better than others (90%).

Of note, 9% percent of respondents have come against celebrating the Valentine’s Day on February 14 as a result of our survey “Do you celebrate the Valentine’s Day” and said they prefer to mark National Lovers Day instead.

The survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on on April 19th – May 1st. Incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

