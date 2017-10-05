Baku residents miss their school years

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Teachers’ Day is held annually on October 5.

This day, along with the teachers, their old pupils and students also remember their pleasant memories, even for a moment, they go back to those years of education. Some people consider their first day at school as the most important moment of their education years, while the others call that day when they were announced as a student. So, let’s see what do Baku residents like more – school or university years?

“ACT Azerbaijan” hereby presents the results of the survey held on September 23-28 in Baku city.

School years are dearer to Baku residents. About half of the respondents expressed that they miss particularly school years (46%). Other part of the respondents considered university years more important (28%). One-fifth of the respondents missed both school, and the university years (22%).

Those who mostly miss school years are the representatives of the older ages (65 and older – 64%). The respondents who find university years more interesting are mostly the students themselves (18-24 age) (43%).

This survey was conducted on September 23-28, among 400 respondents via phone in Baku city. Error size of the survey results is 4.9%.

News.Az

