Baku residents prefer waffle cone and vanilla ice-creams

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted on April 19 – May 1 in Baku.

Ice-cream is irreplaceable during hot summer days. It satisfies the taste and quenches thirst of all from seven to seventy. What kind of ice-cream do Baku residents prefer to eat during these hot summer days?

Vast majority of surveyed residents (83 %) said they eat ice-cream. They primarily prefer the following ice-creams:

Plombier in a waffle cup is the most loved ice-cream among the city people (63 %). Admirers of the ice-cream sold by weight in special packages come in at number two (30 %). Eskimo ice-cream or “akutaq” that originates from western Alaska and northern Canada, has got thumbs up from 23 % of respondents. Ice-cream sandwiches (10%) and those sold in plastic cups (9 %) are consumed less by the respondents as compared to aforementioned ice-creams.

Which ice-cream flavor satisfies best the taste of Baku residents?

Nearly half of the respondents are caught up in vanilla ice-creams (47 %). Chocolate flavor comes second (45 %). One fifth of the respondents (20 %) said fruit flavors are the best. Cacao lovers grabbed the fourth spot (15 %). Ice-cream with nuts is the choice of only 4 % of the respondents.

News.Az

