Baku residents refuse to host wedding parties during holy Ramadan month

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey conducted in Baku city on April 19th – May 1st.

Few hours are left to welcome the holy Ramadan month, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, which is based on sightings of a new moon. Ramadan is the only month the sacred Quran book mentions in its verses and is the supreme month, according to Islamic creed.

Exactly half of the surveyed residents in Baku said they will fast during Ramadan. Women account for 51 percent, while men encompass 46 percent of those who will fast.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk each day. They are supposed to avoid eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activity, as well as unkind or impure thoughts and words, and immoral behavior. Ramadan is a time to practice self-restraint and self-reflection. Fasting is seen as a way to cleanse the soul and have empathy for those in the world who are hungry and less fortunate.

What actions do Baku residents avoid during Ramadan month?

Some 5 percent of surveyed residents said they avoid smoking, 11 percent ignore alcohol, while 15 percent prevent themselves from swearing and 25 percent from quarrels.

Although hosting a wedding party is not announced by Ramadan principles to breach fasting, all surveyed residents (100 percent) said they will definitely ignore it throughout 30 days of Ramadan.

The survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents on April 19th – May 1st in Baku. Incorrectness rate of the survey results is 4.9% maximum.

News.Az

News.Az