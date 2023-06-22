Baku resolutely rejects Armenian PM's absurd allegations on Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday resolutely reject the absurd allegations made by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the government meeting on June 22, on Azerbaijan's alleged "illegal blockade" of the Lachin road, allegedly in violation of the decision of the International Court of Justice, News.Az report.

"We remind Armenia once again that despite the creation of appropriate conditions for the transparent and safe passage of local Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in both directions at the Lachin border checkpoint, and the fact that hundreds of Armenian residents of the Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan have passed through the checkpoint since its establishment, it is the provocation of the Armenian armed forces that obstructed the safe passage from the Lachin checkpoint," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It seems that Armenia is resorting to such provocations because it is deprived of the illegal activities it carried out through the Lachin road after 2020, as well as because it is concerned about the positive approach demonstrated by Azerbaijan during the passage of the Armenian residents, said the ministry.

The ministry stressed that the "humanitarian crisis in the region" propaganda of Armenia is baseless.

"Armenia, which constantly targeted the civilian population during the nearly 30-year-long occupation, carried out ethnic cleansing against nearly 1 million Azerbaijanis, committed massacres against them, and prevented them from returning to their lands in a dignified and safe manner with its military provocations accusing Azerbaijan of carrying out "ethnic cleansing" is a clear example of hypocrisy," said the ministry.

"On calls for the introduction of an "international mechanism" in the dialogue with the local residents of Armenian origin in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the resolution of the "rights and security" issues of the residents of Armenian origin in this framework, let us emphasize once again that the dialogue with the residents of Armenian origin, as well as the issue of ensuring the rights and freedoms of persons living in the territory of Azerbaijan and within the boundaries of the laws of Azerbaijan, is an internal matter of Azerbaijan," added the ministry.

The ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan is determined to implement relevant necessary measures for the reintegration of Armenian residents, and the invitation addressed to Armenian residents for the purpose of discussing these and other issues is still valid.

"It is unacceptable for Armenia to use the aforementioned issue for the purpose of manipulation as an element of its traditional policy of aggression, and to obstruct the peace process.

Such views expressed by Armenia aimed at the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as the military provocations committed in the region, show that its statements on it being the party that is "making every effort to establish peace" are far from sincere," the ministry concluded.

News.Az