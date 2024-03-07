Baku responds to Armenian foreign minister’s unfounded remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, responded to the unfounded remarks voiced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in his interview with Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency.

Hajizada stressed that this kind of assertions by the Armenian foreign minister, geared toward misleading the international community, do not reflect the real situation, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

“The Armenian foreign minister, who emphasizes the importance of recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, prominence of the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 in the issue of the delimitation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the significance of respecting the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction and equality of countries for the establishment of transport links and economic relations in the region, regrettably, tries to cover up 30-year-long violations of the aforementioned principles by Armenia that he represents,” he said.

“At the same time, the undeniable facts that Armenia did not withdraw occupying forces from the territories of Azerbaijan after the 44-day Patriotic War in gross violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, continued to transfer weapons, military equipment, and landmines to these territories, and committed other gross violations and provocations, as well as issued statements promoting the puppet regime, testify to its true intentions,” the spokesperson added.

Hajizada emphasized that Armenia's continuing claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty are in direct contradiction to the views expressed by the foreign minister. “Armenia's reservations upon adherence to the Alma-Ata Declaration, to which it frequently refers to, as well as the presence of legislative acts in place that prohibit recognizing Garabagh as an integral part of Azerbaijan are widely known,” he said.

The spokesperson also said that Armenia's refusal to open communication lines under various pretexts in violation of the agreements and obligations over the last three years, failure to offer any practical solutions to reach an agreement on the issue, and making just a handful of populist remarks are among the factors that undermine regional cooperation.

“Instead of making such provocative and politically manipulative statements against Azerbaijan, Armenia must follow through on its international commitments and contribute to the peace process not in words but in deeds,” he added.

