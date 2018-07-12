Baku responds to Armenian PM's assertions expressed during his meetings in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The information about the alleged increase in tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the line of contact between the troops, spread by the Prime Minister of Armenia during his meetings held in Brussels, are false and disinformation."

Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry made the due statement with regard to assertions expressed by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during his meetings in Brussels.

"The actual operational situation and available facts confirm completely the opposite. By such means, the Armenian leadership is trying to deceive the international community. But the international community has full and accurate information about the real situation on the ground," he said.

According to the spokesman, such activity of the Prime Minister of Armenia is intended only for internal consumption and aims to consolidate his illegitimate power.

"The period of euphoria is coming to an end. Pashinyan, speaking of democracy and human rights, is trying to justify its coming to power in an undemocratic way, through a coup d'état. We would recommend that the Armenian leadership finally come to senses and comprehend the realities. And the realities are that the root causes of the problems facing Armenia lie in the suicidal policy pursued by official Yerevan in relation to its neighbors. This policy ruins the independence and sovereignty of Armenia and leads to the abyss of poverty and instability," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az

News.Az