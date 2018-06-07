Baku responds to Pashinyan's statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

If the Armenian leadership is concerned that the achieved agreements remain on paper, then they should fulfill the requirements of the respective UN Security Council resolutions.

"We view such statements of the Armenian leadership as a non-constructive step aimed at undermining negotiations on the conflict settlement and preservation of the status quo based on occupation," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said.

"Presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and continuation of the occupation determines the international legal responsibility of Armenia as a party to the conflict," he said.



"If the Armenian leadership is concerned that the achieved agreements remain on paper, then they should fulfill the requirements of the respective UN Security Council resolutions. These resolutions demand the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupants from the occupied Azerbaijani lands," Hikmat Hajiyev noted.

"We would like to remind to the new leadership of Armenia that the citizenship status of the Armenian community of Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region has not changed as well. They, together with the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh, remain the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The recent processes in Nagorno-Karabakh showed once again that the Armenian community is in the total captivity and exploitation of organized criminal groups and mafia structures.

"In connection with the negotiation process, the Azerbaijani side has repeatedly expressed its position openly and unambiguously. Azerbaijan is ready to continue negotiations in the existing format and routine to resolve the conflict as soon as possible, to ensure lasting peace and security in the region. The aim of the talks is to withdraw Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to ensure that the Azerbaijani IDPs subjected to ethnic cleansing return to their native lands.

"The Armenian side should understand that conducting more than 25 years of negotiations with Armenia, the occupying and aggressor country, is the biggest concession made by Azerbaijan," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az

