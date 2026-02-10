Baku restaurant set on fire after dispute - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An intentional fire at a restaurant in Baku’s Garadagh district left one person injured and caused significant property damage, according to authorities.

The incident occurred late on February 9 in the Gobustan settlement at the Şeyx Lounge restaurant. Preliminary reports say the fire started after a dispute between two individuals escalated, leading to the building being set on fire, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to available information, visitors inside the restaurant managed to escape through a rear kitchen exit. One person suffered burns and was hospitalized. No other injuries have been officially confirmed.

Emergency officials said flammable structures inside the café were destroyed across a large section of the building. The total damage to the restaurant is estimated at around 120,000 manats, with additional losses reported by visitors.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the case is being treated as intentional arson. Police said two suspects have been identified and detained, and an investigation is ongoing.

