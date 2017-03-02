Baku road police release statement on child safety seat

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku road police have addressed the parents transporting their children in safety seats.

The statement came from police colonel Vagif Asadov, chief of of the public relations department of the Department of State Road Police of the Baku main police office.

He said a child aged below 12 years old can be transported on the front seat only in a special safety seat, placed opposite traffic (back to the windscreen).

"Otherwise, the driver is fined for AZN 60 and 3 demerit points.

"As for transportation of children on the back seats, no fine is imposed, but we strongly recommend to transport children in safety seats even when on the back," Asadov said.

News.Az

