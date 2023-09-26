Baku sas hospitals in several Azerbaijani districts ready to receive patients from Khankendi

Since yesterday, hospitals in Agdam, Sabirabad and Saatly districts of Azerbaijan were vacated to receive a substantial number of patients from Khankendi, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that these hospitals were reinforced with additional medical staff.

“Medicines and other medical stuff, specially to treat burns have been sent. Additionally, food aid was also delivered. It will be continued today and the following days as well,” the presidential aide added.

