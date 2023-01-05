Baku says Armenia still interested in continuation of its illegal activities on territory of Azerbaijan

Baku says Armenia still interested in continuation of its illegal activities on territory of Azerbaijan

Baku says Armenia still interested in continuation of its illegal activities on territory of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is still interested in the continuation of its illegal activities on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“It is not surprising that the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a distorted statement regarding the protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists against the looting of Azerbaijan’s natural resources during the 30-year occupation of its territories by Armenia. It seems that the Armenian side is still interested in the continuation of illegal economic and other activities on the territory of Azerbaijan,” the ministry stated.

“The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on January 3, 2023 regarding the protests on the Lachin road is completely groundless and aims to sow confusion among international partners and artificially escalate the situation,” added the ministry.

News.Az