Baku says Armenian PM’s claims ‘another blow’ to peace process

The claims voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are yet another blow to the peace process, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

Hajizada was responding to the unfounded accusations made by Pashinyan during a press conference, News.Az reports.

“Armenian Prime Minister's attempts to intervene in the dialogue with Armenian residents again, provocative statements against the internationally recognized sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region, and expressions such as "the people and government of Karabakh," are unacceptable,” the spokesman said.

According to Hajizada, by ignoring the fact that discussions on the reintegration of residents of Armenian origin is an internal affair of Azerbaijan and that foreign states do not play any role in this, Armenia indicates that it does not abandon the aggressive policy launched against the country in the early 1990s under the guise of “self-determination of peoples”.

“The Armenian prime minister should understand that the rights of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region can never prevail over the rights of the Azerbaijani population of the region, and he applies and will only apply an equal approach to the different ethnic peoples living in the territory of Azerbaijan,” the spokesman added.

