Baku says Armenia's anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric undermines international efforts on peace treaty

Armenia's anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric undermines international efforts on the peace treaty, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports.

The Foreign Ministry responded to unfounded claims voiced by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in an interview with the media over the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The Armenian foreign minister made groundless speculations, grossly distorting the essence of the negotiation process, the agreements reached, as well as historical facts.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Armenia's anti-Azerbaijani campaign, which fails to fulfill its promises and commitments made on various international platforms, as well as its rhetoric, which nullifies the negotiations on the peace treaty and efforts of international mediators, once again proves that Armenia is not interested in peace and stability in the region.

“Instead of supporting the efforts of the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan, it is of particular importance that the international community gives an appropriate assessment of the aggressive rhetoric of the Armenian foreign minister, who presented a list of his provocative and illogical wishes in this direction.

Besides, the fact that the Armenian foreign minister, who distorts the true causes and essence of the past Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, claims that the reason for the conflict, which started by targeting Azerbaijanis in the territory of Armenia and killing them, occupying the territories of Azerbaijan, and committing mass massacres, is the issue of “rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” does not learn from historical mistakes, is a source of serious threat and danger,” said the ministry.

The ministry continued: “Mirzoyan's denial of the fact that Azerbaijanis were forcefully expelled from their lands in the territory of Armenia, claiming that there is no parallel between the rights of the Western Azerbaijani Community and the rights of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region, as well as denying the negotiations held in this regard, indicates Armenia's intention to violate its relevant international obligations, its responsibility within the framework of conventions, including its systematic and purposeful policy of ethnic cleansing carried out for decades.

The physical destruction of the peaceful Azerbaijanis living in the territory of Armenia, the bloody massacres committed against them, and the forced relocation of the population through threats is a historical fact.

Despite the provocative claims of the Armenian side, in order to have a complete idea of the scale of violence and deportation against the Azerbaijani population in the current territory of Armenia, it is enough for Mirzoyan to familiarise himself with the changes in the ratio of the Azerbaijani and Armenian population in the region.

It is well known that there are no traces of Azerbaijanis in the current territory of Armenia, despite the fact that they were once the majority of the population there. This activity was part of an organized and purposeful policy.”

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Armenian leadership's denial of the right of Azerbaijanis to return to their native land in a safe and dignified manner, the opposition of the Western Azerbaijan Community, which includes hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, the refusal of the Armenian leadership of the call for dialogue in this direction, and the presentation of the demand for these rights as a "territorial claim" indicate Armenia's insidious policy of protecting 'the title of a mono-ethnic state based on ethnic cleansing', which does not value 'human rights'.

“The Armenian FM should understand that the rights of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region can never prevail over the rights of the Azerbaijani population of the region, and Azerbaijan applies and will only apply an equal approach to the different ethnic peoples living in its territory.

The fact that Armenia, which does not honor any agreements and commitments, accuses Azerbaijan of denying made-up agreements speaks of its intention to conceal its own possible provocations. These destructive actions of Armenia should be condemned by the international community and stopped,” the Foreign Ministry added.

News.Az