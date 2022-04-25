Baku says attempts to politicize so-called "Armenian genocide" are unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attempts to misrepresent the events that happened a century ago and politicize the so-called "Armenian genocide" are unacceptable, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The statement came after US President Joe Biden’s remarks on the occasion of the anniversary of the events of 1915.

It is unfortunate that the statement by US President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day, once again distorted the historical facts about the events of 1915, the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

“The statement by the US President is not in line with the negotiations aimed at normalization of relations between Turkiye and Armenia.

“The events of 1915 should be studied by historians, not politicians. The attempts to falsify the history, and its use for political pressure are unacceptable,” the ministry added.

News.Az